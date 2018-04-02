Columbia College Men's Basketball Stays No. 1

COLUMBIA — The Columbia College men's basketball team holds the top spot of No. 1 in the NAIA poll for the fourth straight week. The team is the last remaining unbeaten in the NAIA.

Columbia leads the NAIA in scoring margin (+26.8), scoring defense (55.5 papg), assist/turnover ratio (1.53), and field goal percentage defense (.366).

The team continues on their tear with their best start in program history at 24-0.