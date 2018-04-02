Columbia College Men's Soccer Shuts-out Trojans

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia College men's soccer team held on for a big victory Wednesday night in American Midwest Conference action, defeating the Trojans of Hannibal-LaGrange University 1-0.

The Cougars, ranked No. 8 in the latest NAIA Top 25 Poll, improve to 9-0-3 on the season and 4-0-1 in AMC play. Hannibal drops to 5-4-0 overall and 1-1 versus league foes.

Columbia posted 15 shots (five on-goal) compared to the Trojan's 10 shots (three on-goal).Junior Matt McKenna notched the shutout in goal for Columbia with three saves.

The Cougars take a break from AMC play when they host Dordt College on Saturday, October 6th.