Columbia College Men's Soccer up to Ninth in NAIA

Columbia -- The Columbia Cougar soccer team continued its climb up the NAIA Top 25 Poll today, moving from No. 11 to No. 9 in the latest ranking, which was released earlier today by the national office. The Cougars, who are 3-0-1 on the season, pulled in 417 points.

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) University remained in the top spot with a perfect 5-0-0 record and 20 first place votes. University of Rio Grande (Ohio), who is 3-1-0, is second, moving up from fifth last week. Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) moved into the third spot and Belhaven (Miss.) and Science & Arts (Okla.) round out the top five.

Columbia's American Midwest Conference foe Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) University moved up two spots this week to No. 16. The Cougars face the Trojans on October 3rd at R. Marvin Owens Soccer Stadium.

The Cougars return to the field on Wednesday, September 12th when they host the Vikings of Missouri Valley College. The Vikings are ranked No. 11 this week and face the Cougars in a 7:00 p.m. contest at R. Marvin Owens Soccer Stadium.