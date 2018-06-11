Columbia College men upset in second half of double header

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College men's basketball lost for just the fourth time all season, falling 77-74 to Missouri Baptist Saturday.

The defining moment of the game was an 11-0 run that gave the Spartans a 30-18 lead late in the first half. The Cougars made several comeback attempts throughout the course of the game, but could only get back to within three.

Despite putting up 74, Columbia College only shot 39 percent on the night. Guard Nic Reynolds lead the Cougars with 15 points.

In addition to an advantage in shooting, Missouri Baptist outrebounded Columbia College 42-32.

The loss drops the Cougars to 22-4 on the season and 15-3 in conference play.

In the first game of the double header, the Cougar women picked up their sixth straight win, defeating the Spartans, 90-55.

This one did not stay close for long, as Columbia College used an 18-1 run to take a 27-point lead into halftime. The Cougars would lead by as many as 39.

Columbia College got a huge boost from the free throw line, going 27-for-32. The Cougars also shot 51 percent from the field.

Four Cougars posted double figures in points. Forward Corri Hamilton and guard Kei'yana Pearson led the way with 18 points apiece.

With the win, the Cougars improve to 25-1 on the season and 19-1 in conference play.

Columbia College will now hit the road to take on Freed-Hardeman University on Thursday, Feb. 18. The women will tip off at 5:30 p.m., and the men will tip off at 7:30 p.m.