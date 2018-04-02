Columbia College Names Assistant Dean

COLUMBIA - Columbia College has named Kim Bonine assistant dean for Adult Higher Education. Bonine will have oversight responsibilities for 16 of the college's 35 nationwide campuses.

"Under Kim's leadership, our Jefferson City campus has become a model campus," said Dr. Gary Massey, dean for Adult Higher Education. "We look forward to using her expertise for other Nationwide Campuses."

Bonine earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Lincoln University in Jefferson City and a Master's degree in business administration from Columbia College. She has extensive Columbia College experience, having started with the college in 1991 as an administrative assistant. In 1996, she was promoted to assistant director of Columbia College-Jefferson City, where she was instrumental in the successful planning and move to a new campus-owned building. In 2003, she was promoted to associate director and then to the director position in 2004.

Bonine also taught evening courses at the Jefferson City campus for two years and is currently teaching online courses for the college.