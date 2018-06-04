Columbia College president issues video game challenge

COLUMBIA (AP) - The new president of Columbia College will test his video game skills against the winner of a student competition with a year's worth of free textbooks on the line.

Scott Dalrymple is hosting an online Madden NFL video game tournament next month as part of his inauguration at the private college. The Buffalo Bills fan can be seen in this YouTube video wearing eye black and mildly talking trash to his prospective PlayStation 4 opponents.

Dalrymple will play the winner of the Oct. 17 tournament. The tournament is open to students at the main Columbia campus and the school's other branches across the country and overseas.