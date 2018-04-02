Columbia College Ranked as Military Friendly

COLUMBIA - For the three years in a row, G.I. Jobs magazine named Columbia College to its list of Military Friendly Schools and as one of the top schools for educating military learners. The magazine ranked the college in the top 20 percent of all schools nationwide based on such attributes as being a Department of Veterans Affairs approved institution for GI Bill and Yellow Ribbon benefits, military and veteran enrollments, generous transfer credit policies, flexible learning programs and a variety of tuition benefits, including a 20-percent military spouse tuition discount for in-seat courses.

"We are pleased to be recognized on this list," said Dr. Gerald Brouder, president of Columbia College. "We appreciate the service and sacrifice of our military students and their families, and we have established policies and procedures that fit their unique educational needs."

Approximately 25 percent of Columbia College students are either service members, veterans or their dependents. Many of those affiliated with the military are enrolled throughout the Columbia College nationwide system of 35 campuses, 18 of which are located on military bases, including one in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Columbia College is a private, nonprofit institution founded in 1851 in Columbia, Mo. It educates more than 29,000 students each year and has more than 70,000 alumni worldwide.