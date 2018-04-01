Columbia College Revives Music Program

COLUMBIA (AP) - Columbia College says it will revive its music degree next fall as part of a new department that combines music and art.

The new Department of Visual Arts and Music will begin taking students this fall.

Music Professor Nollie Moore said the program will focus on accompaniment studies, although he hopes to begin instrumental instruction in the future. Students will be able to follow one of four tracks for the major, including business administration, education, religious studies and communication studies.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the current plan is for adjunct professors to staff the program for the first few semesters, until full-time professors can be hired.

Mike Sleadd, chairman of the art department, will lead the new Department of Visual Arts and Music.