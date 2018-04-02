Columbia College's YouZeum Receives $10,000 Donation

COLUMBIA - Columbia College welcomed supporters who donated $10,000 or more to the YouZeum on Friday.

The former interactive health science museum's President's Society was given the donation on the afternoon of Friday, January 20 in Dulany Hall on the Columbia College campus. The contributors will be inducted into the President's Society this fall at the annual President's Society dinner.

"Their philanthropic commitment is worthy of our great esteem, and we hope to create a fitting tribute for them through this partnership," said Dr. Gerald Brouder, president, in a news release issued Friday.

Columbia College acquired the building last year and renamed it Federal Hall. The hall is now home to the college's Online Campus and Nursing Program.