Columbia College softball advances to second round of AMC Conference Tournament

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College Cougars (25-14) were back on the diamond on Tuesday for the first round of the American Midwest Conference Tournament (AMC). The Cougars who are the host of this years tournament, saw William Baptist College in round one. The Cougars manage to advance to the second round, edging the Eagles 3-1.

Before the start of the game, an immense amount of players were awarded with conference awards. Of those players, Rachel Sullivan, Molly Carter, and Natalie Dummitt were honored as First Team All-Conference. Alexandra Linck and Olivia Denslow were given Second Team All-Conference accolades.

In addition to those listed above, 17 Cougars also made the Academic All-Conference Team.

Columbia College senior Alexandra Linck broke a 1-1 tie, when she hit a two-run home run to push the Cougars ahead of the Eagles, 3-1, enough to secure the first round win.

With the win, the Cougars move to 26-14 on the season and will be back in action on Wednesday for a second round matchup with the Missouri Baptist University Spartans. Game time scheduled for 11 a.m.