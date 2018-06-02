Columbia College to Expand Academic and Athletic Programs

COLUMBIA - Columbia College was actively searching for coaches Thursday after rolling out the decision to expand its athletic program.

The Cougars will add five new NAIA programs including women's soccer, women's and men's golf, and women's and men's cross country.

The athletic expansion is not the only addition to Columbia College. College administration also announced this week that it would be adding several degree programs including a master of arts in Military Studies and two additional tracks in the master of science in Criminal Justice program.

Columbia College administration expressed its excitement over the ability to attract new and different students based on the expansion.