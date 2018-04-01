Columbia College to Hold Annual Golf Tournament

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College athletic department will hold its 13th annual golf tournament this summer on Monday, July 1st at the Country Club of Missouri. All proceeds will benefit the Cougar Club and Scholarship Fund.



The event will be a four-person scramble with tee times at 8:00 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. and will also feature contest prizes and giveaways.