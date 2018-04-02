Columbia College trustees approve formation of schools

COLUMBIA (AP) - Columbia College, which has seen a growth in online enrollment in Columbia and 36 satellite campuses across the country, is changing its structure to streamline its administration.

The college's board of trustees voted Friday to split the college into smaller schools and hire three new deans to manage different areas of study.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported the three schools will be business administration; natural sciences and mathematics; and humanities, arts and social sciences. They are expected to be in place by the 2016-2017 academic year.

President Scott Dalrymple said the college currently is working under a structure put in place when the school was founded in 1851, with all faculty reporting to one dean. He said that left too few people to handle administrative work.