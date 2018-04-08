Columbia College Volleyball Ends Season with Loss to Concordia

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Columbia Cougars run to the NAIA National Championship Title ended Saturday after falling to Concordia University in the national semifinals by scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-16. Columbia ends their successful season with a 39-4 record and finishes in the final four for the tenth season in program history.

The Eagles of Concordia push their record to 37-1 on the season with 36 straight victories and advance to the National Championship match against the winner of the other semifinal between the University of Texas at Brownsville and Lee University.

The Cougars struggled to find their groove, committing 24 hitting errors in three sets. Paula Ferreira led the Cougars from all angles, pounding a team high nine kills, dishing out 22 assists, two blocks and posting 13 digs. Seniors Vesna Trivunovic and Serena Jenkins logged six kills apiece.