Columbia College Volleyball Wins a Squeaker

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College volleyball team was taken to the wire Friday night, but pulled through victorious over No. 17 ranked Grand View (Iowa) University by scores of 26-24, 21-25, 28-30, 25-17 and 15-12. The Cougars, ranked No. 3 in the NAIA, improve their winning streak to 24 matches and move to 30-1 on the season.

Columbia was in control of the first set but struggled to finish, logging six set-points before closing out the set. The Cougars could not find their rhythm in the second and third set, hitting just 0.146 in the second set combining for 12 hitting errors in the two sets. Hitting their stride in the fourth set, the Cougars cruised to the win to force the fifth and deciding set. Columbia's early lead in the fifth helped the host squad walk away with the win.

Kahoriz Feliz posted a season high 23 kills to lead Columbia. Brooke Simpson and Trinity Ojo pounded down 15 and 14 kills, respectively and Carol Berger finished with 11 kills. Paula Ferreira dished out a season high 60 assists and also had four aces and 20 digs. Elena Berroteran had a match and season high 34 digs and Simpson chipped in 20 digs.

The Cougars return to action on Monday, October 29th when they host Harris-Stowe State (Mo.) University in the Arena of Southwell Complex. The first serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.