Columbia College women's basketball coach resigns to take NCAA Division I position

COLUMBIA - Columbia College Athletic Director Bob Burchard announced today that women's basketball head coach Jessica Keller has resigned to accept a top assistant coach position at NCAA Division I Illinois State University.



"Jessica did an exemplary job leading our women's basketball program for the past three years," Burchard said. "She is a rising star in the profession. We sincerely wish her well as she takes on her new responsibilities at Illinois State."

Keller compiled a record of 75-24 in three seasons at Columbia, along with a 55-17 record in the American Midwest Conference. She coached the program to a pair of NAIA Tournament appearances. In the Cougars 2015-16 season, the Cougars began with a school record 19-straight victories and rose to No. 3 overall in the country. The program was ranked in 31 of 34 polls during her tenure.

The Athletic Department announced that the search for a new head coach is underway.