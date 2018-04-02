Columbia College Women's Volleyball Fails to Deliver

Columbia College volleyball is like the post office, they deliver no matter the weather, but unfortunately they didn't deliver today like normal. Playing an NAIA Volleyball Tournament elimination match this morning, Columbia beat Albertson College in straight sets. Later in the day, the Cougars played against 2nd seed Fresno Pacific, where they were beat 30-22, 30-21, 30-27, winning only one game 30-26. Columbia College ended there season with 43 wins and 7 losses overall. The NAIA Volleyball Tournament continues tomorrow at Columbia College.