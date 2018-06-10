Columbia Committee Meets to Discuss Ward Redistricting

COLUMBIA - The process to realign city wards began Wednesday as the city reapportionment committee met at 4 p.m. at city hall. The meeting was held in committee room 1A.

The committee reviewed two proposed redistricting maps. Both were prepared by city staff to consider existing neighborhood associations and where incumbent city council members lived.

The majority of the committee was in favor of proposed plan A. Although there were some disagreements over the racial and economic makeup of the proposed wards, the committee will present the plan to the public on July 14 at 7 p.m. It's looking for public feedback before moving on to draw the lines.

"We have a September 17th deadline and we intend to reach it," said committee chair Bob Pugh.

The committee was formed after the 2010 census showed significant population growth in Columbia over the past 10 years. The committee is working to redraw ward boundary lines to redistribute the population, making the wards more equal in size.

This was the committee's first meeting since appointing an eighth member to the committee after complaints the group lacked diversity.

