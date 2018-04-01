Columbia Community Marches for Babies

COLUMBIA - Families and supporters gathered at Stephen's Park on Sunday, May 6 to March for Babies.

The March of Dimes Organization helps educated mothers about raising healthy babies and raises money to fund research to end premature births.

Participants made sure to stay hydrated during the walk around Stephen's Lake and said the forecast for hot weather did not stop them from coming.

"It's amazing, but it doesn't surprise me because its for babies and parents will do anything for their kids," said Amy Hansen, a March of Dimes Supporter. "Whether it is pouring down rain, a blizzard or 100 degrees; It doesn't matter. They are going to be here for their kids and for the future generations of their families."

The organization invests nearly $4 million dollars a year in Missouri to give all babies a chance to be born. Today they hope to raise more that $84 thousand dollars in support of a good cause.