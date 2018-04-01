Columbia Congregations Expand

Woodcrest Chapel's $3 million project will add a children's wing, because the church has 400 children who come each weekend. Woodcrest had about 400 total members in 1994. Now, 2,200 members attend church each weekend in the building on Nifong Boulevard.

At least two other Columbia congregations also are expanding.

Columbia's Jewish residents founded congregation Beth Shalom more than 30 years ago as one of mid-Missouri's only synagogues. It started meeting in the University of Missouri's Hillel House, but soon looked for a place of its own. So, the congregation bought a former farmhouse on Green Meadows Road. Now, members have outgrown that.

"We need to expand," said Tim Pashall. "We need more space for worship services and children's services."

The congregation will tear down the old barn and build a bigger synagogue there starting this spring.

Discovery Congregation also is expanding.

"We did not branch out to Sunday meetings until Sept. 11, and we started in the Country Club off Old 63," said Max Jennigs. "But, by the time Christmas rolled around, we had more individuals than we could accomodate."

Now, Discovery meets in the Stoney Creek Inn on South Providence Road. But, the congregation has bought land just north of the hotel, where it hopes to construct its own building.