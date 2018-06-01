Columbia Considering New Wind Energy Contract

COLUMBIA - Columbia's Water and Light advisory board met Wednesday morning to finalize a proposal to spend roughly $900,000 a year on wind energy.

Under the proposal, the Bluegrass Ridge Wind Farm would be used to supply Columbia with 20 megawatts of wind turbine production. The wind farm currently earmarks 6.3 megawatts per year to be used by the City of Columbia.

The board's directors said they are confident the city council will approve the proposal.

"It will certainly work in well with our renewable energy portfolio," assistant director Ryan Williams said. "Although our next requirement isn't until the 2018 time frame, it'll help us get to meeting that goal sooner."

The city council will consider the proposal in early March.