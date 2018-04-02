Columbia Considers New Airport Terminal

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Columbia's elected leaders have taken their first look at plans for a new passenger terminal at the city's regional airport.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the Columbia City Council reviewed architectural plans for a $33.7 million terminal to replace the 44-year-old structure south of town.

Consultants hired by the city also suggested construction of an 800-car parking garage adjacent to the new terminal, which would have room for three airplane gates and capacity for as many as six gates.

The current terminal has just one gate. American Airlines is the only carrier now flying out of Columbia Regional Airport.

City leaders say no decision has been made to replace the airport terminal, especially since the project lacks the necessary funding.