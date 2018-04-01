Columbia Cougar Soccer and Volleyball Athletes Honored

KANSAS CITY - Columbia Cougar men's soccer and women's volleyball athletes were named 2011 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

Student-atheletes must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status in order to qualify for the honor.

Three Cougar soccer players earned the honor: Tom Vincenc, Tim Tevlin, and Dan Rapp. This is the first tie for Vincenc, and the second straight for both Tevlin and Rapp.

Vincenc is a junior defender majoring in mathematics. He will return for his senior season in 2012. Rapp is also a junior defender, Human Services major. Tevlin will be graduating in May with a degree in Philosophy and Religion.

For Cougar volleyball, Serena Jenkins and Paula Ferreira both received the honor for the first time in their careers.

Jenkins is a senior, Psychology major who plans to graduate in May. Ferreira is a junior from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and is majoring in International Business.