Columbia Cougar Softball Team Honored For Academics

COLUMBIA - In the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, the 2011 Columbia Cougar softball team placed eighth with a team GPA of 3.480 on a 4.0 scale. Eight players were also named NFCA NAIA Scholar Athletes. The eight cougars are: Ashley Brawner, Kensie Cavanah, Rachel Coleman, Chelsie Crain, Tori Gehlert, Marli Hayes, Kacey Rehagen and Alex Ridenhour.

To be named to the team, athletes must maintain a 3.5 or better GPA.

Seniors Brawner, Cavanah, and Rehagen were four-time academic all-conference recipients and finished their four-year careers with the Cougars in the spring.

The Cougars were the American Midwest Conference Regular Season Co-Champions and finished the 2011 season 29-16 overall.