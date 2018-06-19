Columbia Cougars Defeat Rival William Woods

COLUMBIA - The 22nd-ranked Cougar Volleyball team earned a 3-0 victory over conference foe William Woods University Wednesday night. Columbia won the match by scores of 25-16, 27-25, and 25-21 to improve to 18-9 overall on the year and 6-1 in the American Midwest Conference (AMC). The loss drops the Owls to 13-19 overall and 7-1 in league play.

The Cougars began game one of the match with a 6-1 run and led by as many 12 on their way to a 25-16 win. Trinity Ojo led the Columbia attack with seven kills and Lydie van Deursen had three service aces in the opening set. The Cougars trailed by as many as five midway through the second game of the night, but battled back to eventually tie it at 23 on a kill by Carol Berger. With the score tied at 25, Columbia received back-to-back kills from Paula Rosa and Sarah Schwentker to take the game 27-25 and also grab a 2-0 advantage in the match. The Cougars were again forced to play from behind in game three as the Owls held a late 19-16 lead in an attempt to force a fourth game. However, a kill by Schwentker ignited a 9-2 run by Columbia to close the game and give the Cougars a 3-0 match victory.

Ojo finished with a match-high 19 kills to lead Columbia. Six different Cougar players finished with at least five digs, led by Erin Pavlin with 10, and van Deursen had 41 assists to lead all players. William Woods was led by Emily Becker with 10 kills and Abbie O'Mara with 13 digs.

Wednesday night's victory sets up a key conference showdown between Columbia and 14th-ranked Park University (27-3, 6-0 AMC) on Friday, October 25th. Fans are encouraged to join the Cougar athletic department for a 6:00 p.m. tailgate outside of Southwell Complex and also wear pink as part of PINK-OUT to support the Columbia College Relay for Life Campaign. Match time is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Arena of Southwell Complex.