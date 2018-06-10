Columbia Cougars Pick Up Big Wins on the Road

6 years 8 months 2 days ago Friday, October 07 2011 Oct 7, 2011 Friday, October 07, 2011 11:49:00 PM CDT October 07, 2011 in Sports
By: Peter Terpstra

COLUMBIA - Columbia College volleyball beat No. 11 Indiana Institute of Technology and No. 2 Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. Thursday.

The fourth-ranked Cougars won the first match 3-1 by set scores of 25-23, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-20.

Columbia then went on to beat Embry-Riddle in the NAIA Match of the Week 3-2 by set scores of 25-23, 26-24, 21-25, 15-25 and 15-11.

The Cougars rise to 15-2 on the season and next take on Georgetown College and Olivet Nazarine to finish up the Embry-Riddle Invitational.

