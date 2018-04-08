Columbia Cougars Volleyball Now No.3 in the NAIA

ST. LOUIS - The Columbia College Volleyball team won its 130th consecutive regular season American Midwest Conference (AMC) match Wednesday night, defeating the 17th ranked Spartans of Missouri Baptist University. Columbia improves to 18-2 on the season and remains perfect in conference play with a 8-0 record. The Spartans fall to 23-3 overall and 7-2 versus league foes.

The Cougars defeated the host squad 25-20, 25-23, 28-30 and 25-18 tonight and were victorious over the Spartans 3-0 just over a week ago in their first meeting of the season.

Tonight senior Serena Jenks led the way with 17 kills and 13 digs. Vesna Trivunovic had 16 kills and three service aces. Middle hitter Nicole Murphy chipped in 13 kills and three aces. Aleah Hayes had 12 digs while this week's NAIA Volleyball Player of the Week Paula Ferreira dished out 58 assists, pounded five kills and had 10 digs.

After a stellar week on the court last week, going 5-0 including three contests against top 20 teams, the Cougars moved up one spot in the NAIA Coaches' Top 25 Poll this week from no. 4 to No. 3. Columbia collected 584 points in the poll. The University of Texas at Brownsville continues to lead the poll with a perfect 18-0 record and 622 points. Concordia (Calif.) is second, boasting a 20-1 record. Lee (Tenn.) University and Embry-Riddle (Fla.) University round out the top five.

Columbia is back in action Thursday when they face Missouri State-West Plains in West Plains, Mo. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.