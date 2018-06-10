Columbia council member alters proposal on pot cultivation

COLUMBIA (AP) - A Columbia City Council member wants the council to table an ordinance which would relax the city's marijuana laws after she pared back the number of plants seriously ill residents could grow without facing penalties.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported 6th Ward Councilwoman Barbara Hoppe wants the bill tabled because another council member won't be at the meeting Monday night, and she wants the city's Law Department to have more time to review the changes.

Before the latest amendments, the bill would have changed city law so that someone caught by police cultivating up to six plants would be subject to a $250 fine. The proposal would allow people deemed "seriously ill" to have six plants without facing any penalty.

Hoppe's amendment would lower that number to two.