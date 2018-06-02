Columbia Couple Found Dead in Branson Pool

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) -- Branson police say a husband and wife from Columbia have drowned at a hotel swimming pool.

The bodies were discovered in the Days Inn pool early Sunday. Friends told police the couple went to the pool around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the cause of the drowning is unknown but that there is no sign of foul play.

Names of the victims weren't immediately released, pending notification of relatives.