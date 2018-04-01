Columbia Couple Recovering After Teens Trash Home

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Four months after a group of teenagers held parties that trashed a Columbia home, the owners are still trying to repair the damage and restore their sense of safety.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Steve Johnston and Kathy Keithley-Johnston left their home in the care of a friend while they went on vacation last December. The friend's grandson stole the key and hosted a party at the house.

Teenagers returned to the home several times during the week, causing about $70,000 in damages and destroying or stealing more than $300,000 in valuables and personal items.

Four teenagers were convicted in juvenile court of burglary, and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.

The couple says the home is still not inhabitable and they will never feel safe again.