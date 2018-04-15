Columbia crash between a motorcycle and a car sent two people to the hospital
COLUMBIA - Two people were transported to the hospital with moderate and severe injuries Saturday night after a crash, according to Columbia police.
The crash at Brown Station Road and Route B involved a motorcycle and a car. Both people injured had been on the motorcycle, police said.
A crash reconstructionist from the Columbia Police Department was at the scene.
