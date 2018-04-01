Columbia Crews Assist Fulton Firefighters

FULTON - Firefighters from the Fulton Fire Department are working a fire in the 800 block of Hickman Avenue at an auto garage. Chief Buffington of Fulton fire said the building is a total loss as of 8 a.m. Monday.

The Columbia Fire Department also sent units to the scene after a call for mutual aid went out after 6:30 a.m.

KOMU 8 News has a reporter at the scene.