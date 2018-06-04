Columbia Crews Progress Snow Efforts Into Residential Areas

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works crews have completed priority routes overnight and made better than expected progress in residential areas. Workers will spend Monday clearing residential streets, although priority roads may need upkeep from time to time.

Sub-zero temperatures cause most road treatments, such as salt, to be ineffective. Drivers are still encouraged to drive with care and allow for extra travel time.

Personnel and equipment from Public Works street, parking, and sewer divisions, Columbia Parks and Recreation, and Columbia Water & Light are being used to plow residential streets to passable conditions. Residents can help allow for curb to curb plowing by moving vehicles off the street and into driveways and other parking areas. Crews suggest shoveling snow to the right side (when facing the street) of your driveway to help reduce the amount of snow plows may push back in front of the driveway.

Residential curbside trash and recycling will not run Monday. All collection dates will be pushed back one day for the remainder of the week. Columbia Transit is running on an Emergency Weather Schedule with a few detours. Columbia Regional Airport is open, however, travelers are urged to continue to check with their airline carrier for up to date flight status.

An updated progress map of road work is active and available for viewing.