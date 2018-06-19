Columbia Disc Golfer Close to the Top

COLUMBIA - Modern day disc golf first started in the 1960s. Now, it is one of the fastest growing sports in America.

Adam Morrison has been playing disc golf since 1998. His Dad got him into the sport and Morrison has been playing ever since.

"Disc golf has been around so long with my life that it's like breathing, it's just second nature," Morrison said.

Morrison started to compete in tournaments five years ago. He has worked hard and has come a long way. Last summer, Morrison won the Professional Disc Golf Association Amateur Disc Golf World Championships in Charlotte, NC.

"It was a week long achievement and definitely something I have been striving for all along and want to just get out there and win again," Morrison said.

Morrison is currently ranked second in the world out of all amateurs.

Morrison said, "It's a little unreal. The success kind of in a sense came out of nowhere. I've been practicing and playing for a long time but I got really good really fast."

Emily Fry, Morrison's girlfriend, is always in support of Morrison and has never experienced anything like disc golf.

"It's just insane watching them throwing around trees and over trees. Both Adam and other people, watching the people he plays with are. It's nothing like I ever imagined it could be," Fry said.

Morrison practices disc golf about everyday of the week. The competition drives him to keep going.

Morrison said, "I know that it takes practice to get better, if I'm not out here getting better someone else is and if I can't keep up then I'm going to fall behind. It's just that drive to try and stay on top and be a competitive amateur player this year."

Morrison is currently in Des Moines, Iowa to compete in the Des Moines challenge. He wants to continue to improve his game and win more