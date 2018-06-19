Columbia Dishwasher Fire Causes $10,000 in Damage

COLUMBIA - A dishwasher fire caused about $10,000 in damage Sunday morning. No one was injured.

The Columbia Fire Department arrived to a residential structure fire at 1000 Bourn Ave at 9:24 a.m. Crews reported smoke and flames coming from the kitchen windows on the front of the residence. Crews had the fire under control in approximately five minutes by using large fans to evacuate the smoke from the structure.

Assistant Fire Marshal Lisa Todd investigated the fire and determined it originated from the dishwasher. Todd said that smoke detectors alerted the residents to the fire, so both occupants and pets got out safely.