Columbia DMV Office Moves

Today marked the last day the Columbia Motor Vehicle and License Office used 1500 Vandiver Drive. The office may have moved, but employees say they're working to make sure the change is painless for Mid-Missourians.

"Hopefully there won't be any delays in service; we should be up and running Monday morning at 8 o'clock, so, we're staying open tonight until five, and that way there's less inconvenience to the public," said Sharon Brandkamp, the Licensing Office manager.

The new office won't be too far from the old one: Just down the road near the intersection of Vandiver and Providence at 403 Vandiver, Suite B.