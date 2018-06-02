Columbia Dog Show Boosts Local Economy

COLUMBIA - Dogs of many breeds, shapes and sizes are prancing, running and showing off their fur for a local dog show that started Saturday.

The Columbia Misosuri Kennel Club's 2013 All Breed Dog Show includes about 1,000 dogs.

The competition is at the Central Missouri Events Center both Saturday and Sunday. Organizers say with so many dogs in the show this year, those dog owners are bringing a lot of money to the Columbia area.

"We've got the people associated with 1,000 dogs who are coming here and staying at hotels, eating at restaurants and, you know, some of them I understand are going to movies because it's raining outside," said Debi Bell, show chair for the Columbia Missouri Kennel Club.

Russell Dyke, from Topeka, Kan., brought his Corgi to the dog show. Dyke said he decided last-minute not to bring his RV, so getting a hotel room was not easy.

"It was a little bit of a challenge. Some of the hotels had jacked the rates up quite a bit," Dyke said.

From Labradors to toy poodles, every breed competes individually, and then the winning dogs are placed in mixed breed competitions.