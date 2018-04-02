Columbia Due $150K in Uncollected Taxes

COLUMBIA (AP) - The state Department of Revenue has told the city of Columbia it is entitled to nearly $150,000 in uncollected motor vehicle sales taxes.

The department says the city is due the extra money because some residents had not properly listed a Columbia address when registering their vehicles with the state.

Greg Slinkard, the city's internal auditor, said he brought the issue to the state's attention in December.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the Revenue Department says it will issue billing notices to Columbia residents who did not provide their proper address.