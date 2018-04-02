Columbia Duo Earns Mens Soccer Honors

COLUMBIA - Columbia midfielder Dylan Barduzzi and goal keeper Matt McKenna have been named AMC Men's Soccer Players of the Week, assisting the Cougars in two victories between September 18 and September 24.

Barduzzi, a senior with the Cougars, scored three goals this week in two contests bringing his season total to eight goals. He scored the game winner against Missouri Baptist University in the 78th minute, giving Columbia the 1-0 win. On Friday night Dylan again scored the game winner, this time early in the contest against NCAA Div. II member Truman State University. Barduzzi put the Cougars on the board in the second minute and added another goal in the 58th minute.

McKenna earns player of the week honors for the third time this season. The sophomore posted shutouts in both contests this week, bringing his season total to 6.5 shutouts. Matt had two saves in each contest, playing the full 90 minutes in each. With the victories, McKenna and the Cougars have strung together five straight shutouts, breaking the Columbia record for consecutive shutouts in a season.

The Cougars get a chance to continue the streak on Thursday, September 29th when they face AMC foe Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal, Missouri.