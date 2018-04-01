Columbia Election Results

BOONE COUNTY - Voters in Boone County headed to the polls Tuesday. In Columbia, voters decided on Columbia Public School issues as well as on who would hold two open city council seats. The tax levy issue and the $50 million bond issue both passed. Both Christine King and Paul Cushing were elected to the school board. Voters also chose who would serve on the city council for the Second and Sixth Wards. Michael Trapp will be the representative for the Second Ward, and Barbara Hoppe will continue to serve for her third consecutive term in the Sixth Ward.