Columbia event aims to help homeless

COLUMBIA - Homelessness is an issue that can be difficult to tackle, but local volunteers and members of the city government are working to help out.

The event, called Project Homeless Connect, offers different goods including clothes and food. On top of that, there are also free eye glasses and even help with mental health or substance abuse if needed.

The city said the event first started in San Francisco and has spread to more than 150 communities across the country.

In mid-2013 the city said there were more than 450 people who were homeless in Boone County.

Organizers held the same event last summer and in past years. Project Homeless Connect runs from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Family Impact Center on Ash Street in Columbia.

To find a link explaining more about the event and what is available, click here.