Columbia Expands to the East

The Missouri Department of Transportation said an environmental impact statement is the first step.

"These kind of studies don't happen overnight typically, so you want to try to get these things out ahead of people, out ahead of the growth that's occurring, so that you can start identifying what kind of things need to be done," said MoDOT's Mike Dusenberg.

Boone County's population is about 125,000. In 20 years, that may increase by 25,000.

"I'm glad they're having a meeting," said Boessen. "I was really excited that they were doing it and are doing it. We'll just see how it goes."

MoDOT hopes to complete the study in early 2008.