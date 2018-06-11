Columbia fabric store gives back to foster children

COLUMBIA — Local children in foster care will have a little something extra to smile about this holiday season.

Columbia’s Appletree Quilting Center ran a community outreach program Friday and Saturday to sew quilts for children in foster care.

The initiative was part of the center’s “Giveback Friday” program. On the third Friday of every month, the center holds a public sewing event to give back to the community.

"This is definitely the biggest weekend," said sales associate Beth Greimann. "We just think it's a great time during Thanksgiving to give back to the community."

Volunteers as young as 10 years old completed projects over the two-day event. Greimann said all the fabric used for the quilts was donated to the center by people in the community.

"This is something that is made just for them," Greimann said about the children receiving the quilts. "A lot of times, they're in trauma and mostly they don't have anything of their own. It's not a store-bought item. Somebody hand-made this just for them and we hope that they really feel wrapped in the love that we made it with."

In the past, the center has donated to other causes, including the Ryan's Case for Smiles organization and the Second Chance animal rescue organization.