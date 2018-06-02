Columbia Family Sues City over SWAT Incident

COLUMBIA - A Columbia family filed a lawsuit Monday seeking compensation for damages incurred during a February raid on their home.

Johnathan Whitworth, Brittany Whiteworth and their seven year old are filing suit, citing their constitutional rights being violated. They are seeking reparations for property damage, including bullet holes as well as compensation for their dog who was shot during the incident.

"There's a lot of things to be looked at here," said Milt Harper, the family's lawyer.

Harper said the boy needed counciling after the incident and tousands of dollars in property damages need to be repaid to the family.

"Even if the police come to your home with a court order for a search warrant that's perfectly proper, they don't have the right to act in an unprofessional manner," Harper said.

Columbia city officials were not able to be reached for comment.