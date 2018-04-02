Columbia Farmers Market Expands

Backers say the market has quickly become one of the city's popular attractions.

"The city has a slogan: the farmers market is the Saturday place to be,"said Robert Teerlinck of Sunny Acres Farm, a vendor since 1992.

Market manager Caroline Todd said that since she took over as market manager,the market has been the place to go for fresh organic produce.

"This is my sixth season and we have doubled in size since when I started," said Todd.

The popularity has caused a problem for the market. It has too many vendors and customers for its current space at the Columbia Activities and Recreation Center parking lot. So Tuesday, the Columbia City Council approved three new locations for the market: Forum Christian Church on Forum Boulevard, Rock Bridge Christian Church on Green Meadows Lane,and Boone County Hospital. The Forum Christian Church location opens Thursday at four this week.

Hungry customers will have to wait for the other two locations. The Rock Bridge Church at Green Meadows Lane location is a winter market, and the Boone County Hospital location is pending approval from the hospital's board of directors.

The original location at Clinkscales and Ash Streets is still going strong.

"Last year we had more than 6,000 people on a big day," said Teerlinck.

This year the locations might be split, but the popularity is still rising.The satellite markets have been long-awaited and will allow 20 new vendors to offer their services. The Columbia Farmers Market is celebrating its 30th anniversary in style.