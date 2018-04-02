Columbia festival guides community through informative session

COLUMBIA – The True/False Film Festival is less than a month away. Staff hosted a "how-to fest" session Saturday for festival goers who want to plan ahead.

The session explained the process of how to find parking and how to buy tickets. They also went through some of the types of activities offered throughout the four-day festival.

True/False features non-fiction films from artists from all over. The festival's co-founder, David Wilson, said there will be more events like this one.

“I will do an event at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute for senior citizens in Columbia who want to know more about the festival.” Said Wilson.

The festival is an annual tradition.

“Each year we know that there are people who have been coming to the festival for fifteen years and are deeply deep in it, but we also know that there’s folks who have never been and want to understand a little bit about it." Said Wilson.

The festival takes over 800 volunteers to put on.

“We still have room for volunteers, it’s a great way to sort of see the festival for the first time and make some new friends." Said Wilson.

Those interested in volunteering this year can sign up through its website.