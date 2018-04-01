Columbia Fifth Ward Voters Go to Polls

COLUMBIA - Voters took to the polls Tuesday for the special fifth ward election. But not everybody is happy the special election is taking place.

Boone County Clerk Wendy Noren opposes holding a special election in February. "There is some compulsion to have elections every eight to twelve weeks in this state. I've tried now for several years to have the elections consolidated, but it seems like the legislature goes the other way."

Noren said that the election is important, but it is hard on tax dollars and people to come out so frequently for one issue or race on the ballot.

Noren said she will continue to encourage changes in voting consolidation so Boone County voters won't have to come to the polls so frequently.