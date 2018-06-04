Columbia Fire and Police Departments Investigating Early Morning Fire

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department detectives and Columbia Fire Department investigators are working together to investigate an early morning fire at 2214 Chapel Hill Road Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Columbia Fire Department, the fire started in the south side of the garage and the cause is still under investigation.

Respondents arrived at the fire at 2:27 a.m. and reported smoke and fire visible from the street. Crews began to fight the fire and it was eventually knocked down around 2:47 a.m.

Upon investigation, crews learned the home had two families living inside.

The damage is estimated at $50,000 and no injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross said they provided the families with comfort kits, resources to buy food and a two-night stay in a local motel.