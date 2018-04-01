Columbia Fire Department Responds to Apartment Structure Fire

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a multi-unit apartment complex at 1411 Bass Ave. in Columbia at approximately 5:20 a.m. Friday. The fire resulted from one apartment. According to the fire department, a 59-year-old male resident was transported to a Columbia hospital for "possible smoke inhalation."

That victim lives in the apartment that caught fire. The fire department has not determined the cause of the fire as of 6:15 a.m. Friday.