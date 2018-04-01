Columbia Fire Department responds to unknown hazardous spill

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to an unknown hazardous material spill Thursday morning in the 1500 block of Windsor Street.

While responding to the call, Columbia Solid Waste Department workers discovered a trash bag that had light-colored smoke coming from it. The units who responded to the call then requested Columbia Fire Department's Hazardous Materials Truck.

Once the crews arrived, they identified a black trash bag with white smoking emitting from it. After donning specialized hazardous protective equipment, crews determined that two household chemicals, Bar Keepers Friend and The Works toilet bowel cleaner had emptied from their containers and mixed at the bottom of the garage bag. The two chemicals together resulted in a chemical reaction thus producing the light smoke.

Crews applied a neutralizing agent to the chemical reaction and safely disposed of it.

The spill was located a block away from Stephens College Children's School.

There were no reported injuries.